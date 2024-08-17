MP High Court directs striking doctors to resume work

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday directed the striking junior doctors to immediately take back their strike and resume work.

More than 3000 junior doctors across Madhya Pradesh have been on a strike since Friday in protest of the rape and murder of a doctor at the R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata a few days ago.

A division bench of MP High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Raj Mohan Singh noted that this way of going on a strike is not justified and it is wrong.

The court gave the direction while hearing a petition filed against the strike.

The court also directed the junior doctors to immediately end their strike and return to work and submit their grievances in the court.

A hearing is scheduled on 20 August at the High Court in Jabalpur in connection with various demands of junior doctors.