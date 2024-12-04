MP govt allots additional land for renewable energy

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh Wednesday decided to allocate additional 442.04 acre land to the existing 441.96 acre in the Mohasa-Babai Industrial area in Narmadapuram district to further promote the manufacturing of electric and renewable energy equipment in the state.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the state cabinet presided by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the State Secretariat in Bhopal.

The total area of the said industrial park has now become 884 acres. The cabinet also gave its nod to the facilities and allotment process approved for the industrial park to be made available to the units to be set up under the revised area.

The Cabinet also approved road construction works worth more than Rs 2312 crore in Indore and Ujjain in view of the upcoming Simhastha-2028. In this, Ujjain Simhastha bypass length 19.815 km, 4-lane with paved shoulder upgradation and construction work costing Rs 701.86 crore were approved.

Similarly, Indore-Ujjain Greenfield Road 4-lane with paved shoulder length 48.05 km and costing Rs 1370.85 crore and Ingoria-Depalpur 2-lane with paved shoulder road length 32.60 km under Ujjain district worth Rs 239.38 crore have been approved. All these roads will be developed through the MP Road Development Corporation.

The Cabinet approved the formation of a Cabinet Committee for determination of Excise Policy for the year 2025-26, for taking ancillary decisions from time to time and taking necessary policy decisions in the interest of revenue.

The Cabinet Committee included Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Jagdish Deora and Ministers Uday Pratap Singh, Govind Singh Rajput and Nirmala Bhuria.