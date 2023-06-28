MP: Cong questions PM’s silence on BJP scams

Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra said today that he was surprised about the PM’s silence on 225 scams of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government in the past 220 months.

Mishra said the PM should have questioned about the alleged corruption in the Mahakal Lok at Ujjain and the fire in Satpura Bhavan in Bhopal that reportedly gutted many files carrying proof of corruption. He said there is a long list of scams of the MP government on which the PM did not say anything.

Mishra also said that while the PM targeted the opposition on corruption, he should remember that the BJP’s former national president Bangaru Laxman was arrested red-handed taking a bribe of Rs one lakh and was sentenced to four-year jail.

On Tuesday, PM Modi visited Bhopal and addressed party workers at Motilal Nehru police stadium here. He had targeted the Congress and other opposition parties over several issues including corruption, scams, Triple Talaq and Uniform Civil Code.