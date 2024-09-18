MP Cong leader announces Rs 1 cr reward for cutting Shiv Sena MLA’s tongue

A Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh has announced a reward of Rs one crore to anyone who cuts the tongue of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad who had announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who cuts the tongue of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Dewas district Congress Chief Manoj Rajani made the offer on Wednesday, even as the entire Congress reached out to various police stations in Madhya Pradesh to lodge FIRs against the Shiv Sena MLA’s derogatory slur towards Rahul Gandhi.

According to reports, Gaikwad had announced in Maharashtra two days ago to offer Rs 11 lakh to the person who cuts the tongue of Rahul Gandhi. The police on Monday night registered a case against him over the remark.

Gaikwad courted further controversy on Tuesday by declaring to ‘bury’ any ‘Congress dog’ who tried to enter any event of the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“If any Congress dog tries to enter my programme, I will bury them then and there,” Gaikwad could be seen saying in a purported video.

Reacting to Gaikwad’s controversial statements, Manoj Rajani said in Dewas today that he would offer Rs one crore to the person who dismembers Gaikwad’s tongue.

“The day anyone cuts his (Gaikwad’s) tongue and brings it to me, I will pay Rs one crore to that person,” Rajani avered.

Rajani said the Congress is staging dharnas at police stations across Madhya Pradesh today. He said if the police give the assurance of protection for Rahul Gandhi, the Congress would end the protests.