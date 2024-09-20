MP CM to meet industrialists for Investment in city

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is actively engaging with industrialists through roadshows in major industrial cities across the country to boost investment and promote balanced economic development in all regions of Madhya Pradesh. In line with these efforts, Dr Yadav will hold discussions with industrialists and organizations from both India and abroad at the Global Investment Summit (GIS), on Friday in Kolkata. The roadshow will provide a key platform for direct interaction between the government and industrialists.

The Kolkata GIS is expected to host around 350 delegates, including over 60 distinguished guests and consulate representatives from more than eight countries. The primary goal of this event is to highlight investment opportunities between West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh and to strengthen trade relations.

Chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav will brief prominent industrialists, investors, and business representatives in Kolkata on the industrial growth, investor-friendly policies, and numerous investment opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh. This roadshow is a key initiative under the Madhya Pradesh government’s efforts to position the state as a leading investment hub. It is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the “Invest in Madhya Pradesh” campaign, driving the state’s industrial development to new heights.

Chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav will hold one-on-one discussions with around 22 industry representatives from India and abroad, including key players from the steel, hosiery, and garment sectors, as well as logistics industrialists and the German Consulate. In addition to these meetings, he will engage with top industrialists over lunch and dinner to discuss investment opportunities.