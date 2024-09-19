MP CM to highlight investment opportunities at Kolkata Global Investment Summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will engage with leading domestic and international industrialists during the Global Investment Summit (GIS) at the JW Marriott Hotel in Kolkata on September 20.

The event is expected to see the participation of over 350 delegates, including 60 distinguished guests and representatives from consulates of more than eight countries.

During the summit, the Chief Minister is set to hold one-on-one discussions with 22 key representatives from various sectors such as steel, hosiery, garment, and logistics, as well as members of the German Consulate.

Advertisement

In addition to formal meetings, Dr. Yadav will also engage with top industrialists over lunch and dinner to brief them about investment possibilities in the state.

Madhya Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies, strong infrastructure, reliable power supply, and highly skilled workforce will be highlighted, positioning the state as a prime destination for investment.

The summit will also feature presentations from the state’s Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Shri Raghavendra Singh, along with department heads who will showcase investment opportunities in sectors such as MSMEs, IT, tourism, and mining.

A video presentation titled “Advantage MP” will further emphasize the state’s industrial strengths.

Dr. Yadav’s ongoing roadshows across industrial cities have already yielded positive outcomes, and the Kolkata summit will provide a vital platform for furthering investment opportunities and strengthening trade relations between Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

The focus will be on industrial growth, investor-friendly policies, and the numerous opportunities available for investment in the state.

The event is likely to play a pivotal role in advancing the “Invest in Madhya Pradesh” campaign.