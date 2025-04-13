Communal tension in MP’s Guna, Situation now under control

Communal tension erupted in Guna city of Madhya Pradesh, after stones were pelted on a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday late evening.

The police later detained nine persons, including the main accused Vicky Pathan, in the matter, and a heavy police force was deployed at the spot to maintain peace and calm.

Civil Aviation Minister and Lok Sabha Member from the area, Jyotiraditya Scindia also took cognisance of the matter and spoke to senior administration and police officials to ensure peace in the area.

According to sources, stones were pelted when the procession, playing loud DJ music, was passing near a mosque in the city at around 7.45 pm.

As the tension erupted, a heavy police force led by Guna SP Sanjeev kumar Sinha rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Senior Administrative officials also reached the spot.

A case was registered at the City Kotwali against 15-20 people under Sections 109, 296, 324 (4), 125, 190 and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita in the matter.

The police arrested Vicky Pathan and nine others in connection with the case.

SP Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said the situation is under control and normalcy has been restored.