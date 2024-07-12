MP CM stresses on promoting employment-oriented initiatives in Bankers’ meeting

Highlighting the BJP government’s priority on the development and welfare of the underprivileged, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav underscored the need to liberate tribal communities from moneylenders by integrating them with banking services.

Addressing a State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting at Bhopal today, the CM also directed for the formulation of an action plan to provide sustainable livelihoods for nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes through agriculture or business ventures.

Dr Yadav emphasised the need for banks to adopt a cooperative approach to expand their activities and support self-help groups, cottage-village industries, and medium industries across the state. He highlighted the importance of promoting employment-oriented initiatives in sectors such as agriculture, health, education and tourism uniformly across all districts.

Dr Yadav urged banks to demonstrate sensitivity and efficiency in both business-related and public welfare endeavors, aiming to enhance economic self-reliance among the common populace.

The CM emphasised the state government’s commitment to promoting industry and trade across all zones to ensure balanced development statewide. He urged bankers to proactively foster economic activities in various sectors towards this goal.