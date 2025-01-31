MP CM says India, Japan like long-lost brothers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has said that India and Japan are like two long-lost brothers, as the two countries have a deep bond and several similarities like the reverence for the Sun God and the teachings of Gautam Buddha, and both countries also share cultural and spiritual commonalities.

Addressing an interactive session with industrialists and industry representatives in Osaka on the third day of his Japan visit on Thursday,he highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is an energy-surplus state, rich in mineral resources, recognized as one of the cleanest states in India, well-connected to major cities across the country, and has implemented industry-friendly policies too, according to a state government official here.

Dr Yadav pointed out that Japan is also a symbol of faith in life. He said that the dedication to work, sense of duty, and commitment to excellence among Japanese citizens serve as an inspiration for living life with joy and purpose.

He emphasized that entrepreneurship should not be solely for personal business gains but should also create employment opportunities for others and provide livelihoods for families. He stated that Japan and India share similar values in this regard, as in both countries, workers are not exploited but are treated with a sense of welfare and dignity.

He reassured investors that the Madhya Pradesh government is even willing to introduce new policies and incentives, including offering up to 200 per cent returns on their investment costs.

Inviting Osaka-based industrialists to invest in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Yadav highlighted that the state has established over 300 specialized parks and plug-and-play zones for industries such as food processing, IT, spices, plastics, medical equipment, solar equipment, footwear, electric vehicles (EV), pharmaceuticals, and textiles. Additionally, policies have been tailored to attract investment in garments, logistics, EVs, food processing, ethanol, IT, farm technology, and medical devices. The state is also offering free land for establishing medical colleges and up to a 40 per cent subsidy in the tourism sector.

The Chief Minister also visited the Sysmex Corporation Solution Center in Kobe where he held detailed discussions with senior company officials about investment opportunities in the medical technology and life sciences sectors.

During the meeting, he invited Sysmex to consider establishing a manufacturing unit for medical diagnostic equipment in Madhya Pradesh. He also proposed setting up a research and development center in the state to foster innovation in the healthcare sector.

Chief Minister, while inviting Sysmex to invest in the state, said that the state government is developing a medical device park near Ujjain, offering world-class infrastructure and special financial incentives for investors. He also held a significant meeting with officials of Panasonic Energy Company Limited.

Dr Yadav proposed that Panasonic Energy expand its existing unit in Pithampur near Indore in MP, for energy storage and sustainable battery manufacturing. He also suggested establishing a research and development center in the state, which would foster growth in the technology sector.

The Chief Minister discussed setting up new units in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the field of electric vehicle battery manufacturing and energy storage, with Panasonic Energy.

During his various meetings and interactive session, he extended invitations to industrialists, businesspersons and prospective investors from Japan to come to Madhya Pradesh to attend the ‘Global Investors Summit’ to be held in Bhopal on 24-25 February.

The Chief Minister also paid homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the India Club in Kobe, yesterday, marking the 77th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation.