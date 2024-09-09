When is Kanya Sankranti 2024? Date, auspicious time and significance

Every year, the Sun transitions through different zodiac signs, marking various festivals in its wake. One such occasion is Kanya Sankranti, which occurs when the Sun moves from Leo to Virgo. This festival, particularly vibrant in the eastern states of India such as West Bengal and Odisha, has also gained popularity in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and other regions. For those wondering about Kanya Sankranti date in 2024, here’s what you need to know.

In 2024, Kanya Sankranti will be observed on September 16. The Sun will enter the Virgo sign at 8:02 PM on September 15, and the festival will conclude at 8:51 PM on September 16.

Significance of Kanya Sankranti

Kanya Sankranti is a day dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, who is regarded as the cosmic ruler. Devotees believe that honoring the Sun on this day brings success and infuses life with positive energy. Additionally, the festival marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period during which people perform rites for their ancestors, aiming to bring peace to their souls.

Auspicious Timings

According to the Vedic calendar, the period of Punya Kaal (auspicious time) on Kanya Sankranti will be from 12:16 PM to 6:25 PM. The Mahapunya Kaal (most auspicious time) will be between 4:22 PM and 6:25 PM. Devotees are encouraged to perform bathing, meditation, and charitable acts during Punya Kaal, while Mahapunya Kaal is particularly suited for making donations and other pious activities. The total duration of Mahapunya Kaal will be 2 hours and 3 minutes.

Astrological Alignments for Kanya Sankranti

This year’s Kanya Sankranti will feature the Sukarma Yoga, which will end at 11:42 AM. Ravi Yoga will commence in the evening, and Shivasa Yoga will also be present. On this day, Lord Shiva will be seated on Nandi until 3:10 PM.