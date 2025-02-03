MP to be crucial contributor to Indian economy: MP CM on return from Japan

On his return to Bhopal after his visit to Japan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav declared that the state would be a crucial contributor to India’s economic advancements in the future, emphasising that the state’s importance was evident during his visit as major Japanese companies evinced keen interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a gathering at the Bhopal Airport on his arrival on Sunday, Dr Yadav said while his primary objective was to invite investors to the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal on February 24-25, the visit also resulted in receiving promising investment proposals. He added that these investments would play a transformative role in boosting Madhya Pradesh’s economy.

He asserted that Madhya Pradesh would play a significant role in the country’s economic growth in the coming years. He emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a key global economic power.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, reflecting on his Japan visit, stated that Madhya Pradesh received significant recognition due to the Prime Minister’s efforts in previous years.

Dr Mohan Yadav highlighted the deep cultural and historical ties between India and Japan, emphasising that Japan feels a close connection with India due to Buddhism and Emperor Ashoka. He noted that Japanese citizens are strong advocates of economic progress and believe in action, qualities that Madhya Pradesh aims to adopt for its own development.

He praised the Japanese people for their dedication, honesty, and commitment to work. He also admired that Japan does not impose retirement limits, allowing individuals to work as long as they are physically able.

He stressed that strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s ties with Japan will unlock numerous development opportunities, helping the state achieve its goal of becoming the number one in the country.

He said that with 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh, the focus must be on the holistic development of all regions, leveraging Japan’s cooperation for progress.