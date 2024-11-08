Devotees celebrate Chhath Puja in Moradabad with usual fervour

The sacred occasion of Chhath Puja, a pious festival dedicated to the Sun God, was celebrated with unparalleled devotion and enthusiasm by the city residents at Adarsh Nagar in Linepar area of Moradabad.

The festivities unfolded with awe-inspiring fervour, as a grand ghat was meticulously constructed, providing a sacred space for the devotees to immerse themselves in the time-honoured rituals. On this hallowed occasion, women, fasting with unwavering dedication, stood knee-deep in the water, offering their reverent prayers to the setting Sun, while seeking blessings from Goddess Chhathi for the well-being of the nation and the protection of humanity from evil forces.

The culmination of their rigorous fast occurred on Friday morning with devotees offering arghya to the rising Sun, fulfilling their vows with steadfast devotion. It was a scene of spiritual solidarity, as the community came together in unity and devotion to pay homage to Surya Dev and the divine forces of nature.

On this auspicious occasion, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Moradabad Division, and Sanjay Arora, Director of NIC, participated in the sacred rites. Their presence further underscored the significance of the celebration, and they were warmly honoured by officials from the Purvanchalvasi Sanstha with mementos, recognizing their support and participation.

The Commissioner, in an expression of profound respect for the unwavering devotion of the women, assured the devotees that before the next Chhath Puja, a permanent pond would be constructed, ensuring that the women would face no hardships in performing the rituals.

The celebration of Chhath Puja in Adarsh Nagar was not merely a religious observance but was a testament to the strength of cultural tradition, a manifestation of the deep-seated faith that binds the community together. It embodied the rich spiritual heritage of India, uniting the people from all walks of life in devotion to the Sun God, and it reaffirmed the importance of maintaining cultural practices that have stood the test of time.