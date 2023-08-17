MP CM sanctions Rs 207 crore for bicycles for school students

Asserting that ensuring a bright future for children of the state is the mission of his life, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday assured schoolchildren that he won’t let any hindrance come in the way of achieving their dreams.

Chouhan transferred a sum of Rs 207 crore in the bank accounts of 4.60 lakh schoolchildren for buying bicycles.

Speaking at a function organised on the occasion at Bhopal, the CM said, “Children, your Mama will make all efforts to ensure that you face no problem in pursuing your education and realising your dreams.”

Chouhan is fondly call “Mama” (maternal uncle) by the people of the state.

The chief minister said the bright future of schoolchildren would result in the bright future of the state.

Under the free bicycle distribution scheme of the BJP state government, the state school education department provides each student Rs 4500 for purchasing a bicycle.

On the occasion, Chouhan also carried out bhoomi pujan of the ‘CM Rise Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School’ at Barkheda in Bhopal. According to officials, the school would be constructed at a cost of Rs 81.12 crore. It would be the largest CM Rise school of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the state government, more than 73 lakh school students have so far benefitted from the free cycle distribution scheme. The government plans to construct 9200 CM Rise schools to provide world-class educational facilities.