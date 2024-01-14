MP CM asks collectors to conduct surprise inspections of govt offices

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has directed collectors of all districts to conduct surprise inspections of government offices with an aim to motivate officials and employees to work positively without harassing anyone unnecessarily.

The chief minister also instructed the police and jail department officers to focus on rehabilitation of prisoners and provide them legal aid, if necessary.

Dr Mohan Yadav issued the directives while conducting a review meeting of the law and order situation and administrative work. He passed instructions to police officers to take stringent action against habitual criminals. He asked for more efforts to check crime in the tribal and remote areas of the state.

Dr Yadav said fear of the police must be removed from the minds of the common man and police officers and field staff must continuously work in that direction.

The CM asked the collectors to conduct regular surprise inspections of offices and bring about transparency and efficiency in departmental works. He said the aim of such inspections must be to motivate the officials and employees to do positive and result-oriented work rather than harassing anyone unnecessarily.

The CM asked municipal officials to ensure alternative arrangements for meat sellers and provide them covered and hygienic places as the sale of meat, fish, chicken and egg in the open has been banned across the state.