MP CM promises Lakhpati Behna Yojana

On the last day of campaigning on Wednesday for the State Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan played his final trump card and announced to launch a ‘Lakhpati Behna Yojana’ through which all the beneficiary women would be ensured an income of at least Rs 10,000 per month and more than a lakh annually.

Chouhan organized a grand function at his residence on the occasion of Bhai Dooj this morning where many women put tilak on the CM’s forehead and gave him blessings. The CM interacted with the women during the function.

Chouhan said that he would start a ‘Lakhpati Behna Yojana’ so that all his sisters could earn more than a lakh rupees per year. He said the scheme would be linked to the women Self-Help Groups and it would provide an income of Rs 10000 per month to the beneficiary sisters.

The BJP has already announced in its manifesto for the state assembly polls a few days ago that all beneficiary women of the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ would also be provided pucca houses after the BJP forms the government again in the state.

Presently, there are 1.25 crore women beneficiaries who are getting Rs 1250 per month in the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana.’

The canvassing for the crucial assembly polls concluded this evening. The voting for the 230 seats in MP will take place on November 17.