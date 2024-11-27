MP CM meets investors in London

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav today held one-to-one meetings with leading investors and industry leaders in London, United Kingdom, to discuss the vast investment opportunities in the state.

He also garlanded the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at the Ambedkar House there on the occasion of India’s Constitution Day on 26 November. He also visited the India House in London on Tuesday and paid homage to the martyred soldiers and civilians killed in the terror attack at Mumbai on 26 November 2008.

Interacting with investors at London, the CM elaborated on partnership prospects in various sectors such as renewable energy, agribusiness, infrastructure, healthcare, IT, mining, food processing, education and semiconductor industries. “Madhya Pradesh is not just a hub of opportunities for investors but also a trusted partner that will help take their businesses to new heights,” Dr Yadav told the probable investors.

According to state government officials here, the CM introduced the investors to the state’s business-friendly policies and incentives, emphasizing the state government’s unwavering commitment to creating an environment conducive to industries and innovation. He also shared his visionary approach to promoting sustainable development and innovation through the state’s industrial potential, which was highly appreciated by the investors.

He highlighted the infrastructure, skilled workforce and other resources made available by the state government to facilitate the seamless establishment and operation of industries in the state.

Dr Yadav had reached London with a delegation of state government officials on 24 November on a four-day visit. From there, he proceeded to Germany today. He would meet probable investors and industrialists in Germany and return back on 30 November.