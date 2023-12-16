MP CM launches ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ to realise Modi’s dream of a developed India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a developed India.

The Chief Minister said that the yatra aims at accomplishing PM Modi’s objective of ensuring that the people are aware of development schemes and that the benefits of the government’s flagship schemes are reaching the beneficiaries.

Yadav asserted that the government would take steps for more effective implementation of public welfare schemes and programmes in the state. He assured of sincere efforts on the part of the state government to ensure that no section of the society remains deprived of the benefits of the welfare schemes.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that the very purpose of the yatra is to confirm that every needy person gets the benefit of government schemes and programmes.

Yadav pointed out that India has gained prominence in the world in many fields under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.