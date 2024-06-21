MP CM kick-starts ‘Anna Samvardhan Abhiyan’ on International Yoga Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday kick-started the ‘Anna Samvardhan Abhiyan’ campaign on the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day (IYD) and asked people to make the campaign successful by gifting Kudo-Kutki seeds to the farmers.

The Chief Minister said that 10 years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented a proposal at the United Nations which was welcomed by the international community.

“PM Modi’s appeal for Yoga was received globally and today we are celebrating the 10th International Yoga Day. It is a milestone which PM Modi has achieved,” the Chief Minister said after participating in the IYD celebrations.

The state ministers also participated in the Yoga Day celebrations at different places across the state.

Tourism and Forest Departments organised the Yoga Day event at several places in which a large number of people participated.

Since 2015, International Yoga Day has been observed globally on June 21, following its adoption by the UN in 2014.