Meghalaya Budget 2025-26: Major investments in tourism to boost economy

Meghalaya’s tourism sector received a significant boost in the state budget for 2025-26, with a total investment of Rs 600 crore allocated for developing new destinations and upgrading existing infrastructure.

The budget, presented by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday, prioritised tourism as a key driver of economic growth under the ‘Meghalaya Mission 10’ initiative, which aims to make the state a $10 billion economy by 2028.

To cater to the growing influx of visitors – 16 lakh in 2024, marking a 33% increase from pre-COVID levels – the government plans to enhance tourism facilities across the state.

New projects worth Rs 600 crore will be undertaken, including the construction of the Rain and Bamboo Interpretation Centre at Mawsynram, the Wari Chora Cultural Centre, and the Living Root Museum at Wahlyngkhat. Luxury resorts are also planned at Adokgre, Sohiong, and Nongnah, aiming to elevate Meghalaya’s profile as a high-end travel destination.

Additionally, convention and hospitality centers will be developed in district headquarters like East Garo Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, and Ri-Bhoi to promote business tourism. Existing tourist spots, including Umiam Lake, Sohra Waterfall Trails, and Dawki Riverfront, will undergo redevelopment to enhance visitor experience.

Recognising the role of community-driven tourism, the government has increased subsidies for homestay entrepreneurs under the Meghalaya Tourism Homestay Scheme. The state will now provide a 45% subsidy, up from 35%, benefiting 2,000 new homestay operators. This initiative aims to expand accommodation facilities while ensuring economic benefits for local communities.

The budget highlights several PPP projects aimed at transforming Meghalaya’s tourism landscape. A Rs 124 crore investment by Lemon Tree Hotels will lead to the development of the Orchid Hotel in Shillong, creating employment opportunities for local youth.

Additionally, four new luxury resorts and five-star hotels worth ₹900 crore are being finalized at key locations, including Umiam, Sohra, Mawdiangdiang, and Khanapara.

Moreover, Rs 100 crore will be allocated for arts and cultural initiatives, including the construction of the Indigenous Cultural Centre in Shillong and the Khasi and Garo Cultural Heritage Centers.

While tourism was a major focus, the Meghalaya budget also outlined significant investments in other sectors Agriculture and Farmer Welfare with allocation of Rs 618 crore, with focus on high-value horticulture and post-harvest infrastructure. Infrastructure Development: Rs 2,873 crore earmarked for road connectivity, including the Shillong Western Bypass and the proposed Border Economic Corridor. Health and Education: Rs 2,176 crore for healthcare, including the expansion of medical infrastructure and the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme; Rs 3,654 crore for education, with a focus on digital learning and school infrastructure.

Sports and Youth Development: Rs 1,900 crore planned for sports, including the construction of the Rs 732 crore Mawkhanu Football Complex, aiming to make Meghalaya the ‘Football Capital of India.’

Entrepreneurship and Skilling: Rs 70 crore for PRIME and CM-ELEVATE programs to support startups and small businesses, along with a ₹100 crore allocation for the Chief Minister’s Skills Mission.