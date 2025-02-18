Direct air route between Tirana, New Delhi will boost tourism exchanges: Albanian minister

Tourism represents a potential field of cooperation that benefits both India and Albania, as a tourist and investment destination, said Dr Olta Manjani, Albania’s deputy minister of economy, culture, and innovation.

“Albania has gained popularity with Indian tourists, as seen by a 35.7 per cent increase in 2023 compared to the previous year,” she said during an interactive session that was focused on expanding trade relations and investment opportunities between India and Albania.

Advertisement

“Establishing a direct air route between Tirana and New Delhi will boost tourism exchanges,” Dr Manjani said, adding that improving strategies to encourage tourism exchanges, such as marketing campaigns and air connections, will boost bilateral economic relations.

Advertisement

The interactive session was hosted by the International Affairs Division of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) here. The deliberations covered key industries such as tourism, healthcare, hospitality, infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology, reinforcing the shared vision for economic growth and cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking at the session, Dikshu C Kukreja, the honorary consul general of Albania in India, emphasised the vast potential of bilateral cooperation, saying, “India and Albania share deep cultural and economic connections, and it is our endeavor to explore new avenues of collaboration that benefit both the nations. The synergy between our two economies presents immense opportunities for growth, and I look forward to fostering meaningful partnerships.”

At the session, Dr Manjani said Albania and India, are two countries, separated by distance, but have always shared a cordial relationship through “the inspiring humanitarian bridge between our peoples, such as the role of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa, who has a special position in the shared collective memory of our two countries”.

“We express our satisfaction regarding the decision of the Indian government to open a resident Mission in Tirana recently and we do believe that this would invigorate and deepen the cooperation between our two countries. Likewise, our side is looking forward to re-open the Diplomatic Mission in New Delhi in the upcoming year (which was closed down due to budget constraints during that time),” she added.