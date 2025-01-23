MP CM in Pune invites investors to ‘Global Investors Summit’

Stating that 2025 has been declared the ‘Year of Industry’ in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav hinted at special focus on investment-friendly policies, excellent infrastructure, and the availability of skilled human resources to accelerate industrial development to make the state economically more advanced and prosperous.

The chief minister said this while interacting with industrial group leaders, businesspersons, and prospective investors in Pune, Maharashtra on Wednesday evening. He invited industrial groups and investors to the ‘Global Investors Summit’ to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Describing Madhya Pradesh as a state full of opportunities for industrial activities and investments, he said with natural beauty, religious sites, and world-class infrastructure it is emerging as an attractive destination for investors. In this context, the CM cited the example of Pithampur and Mandideep which have developed as major industrial hubs not only for the state but also for the entire country.

The CM told the investors that simplified and attractive policies have been developed for sectors like education, health, mining, pharmaceuticals, tourism and IT.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav claimed that industries in Madhya Pradesh do not face challenges from labour or other issues.

He said the concept of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ is deeply embedded in both the government and society. With the use of IT resources, managing industries in Madhya Pradesh has become much simpler and more efficient in the current era.

Dr Yadav expressed the confidence that the upcoming Global Investors Summit would further strengthen the relationship between industrial groups and Madhya Pradesh. He hoped the session would serve as a catalyst in shaping the industrial future of the state and boosting economic activities.