Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav greeted people on the state’s 69th foundation day on Friday. He said the state is progressing rapidly and would become one of the leading ones in the country in future.

The CM said that the BJP-led state government has set a target of doubling the state’s economy in the next five years. He added that concerted efforts were ongoing to provide various kinds of jobs and employment opportunities in all sectors to the people of the state.

Dr Yadav hoped that soon Madhya Pradesh would become the leader in the country not only in economic empowerment but also in creating various kinds of employment avenues.

Madhya Pradesh was created on 1 November 1956.