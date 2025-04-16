GeM facilitates insurance of over 1.3 crore people

The Government e Marketplace (GeM), India’s largest e-marketplace for public procurement, has successfully facilitated insurance of more than 1.3 crore individuals covering health, life and personal accident insurance policies in the financial year 2025.

Apart from this, the GeM has also facilitated hiring of 1 million manpower resources.

While commenting on this milestone, CEO-GeM Ajay Bhadoo said, “GeM remains committed to continuously enhancing its platform to provide seamless, secure and cost-effective procurement solutions.”

The milestone of 1.3 crore insured persons reflects the growing confidence of government organizations in leveraging GeM for their insurance needs, reaffirming its role as a transformative force in public procurement, Bhadoo added.

A key advantage of GeM’s insurance services is that it facilitates direct transactions between government buyers and insurance providers without intermediaries, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

This streamlined approach has significantly expedited the process while also reducing insurance premiums thereby ensuring cost savings for government organisations.

Beyond Life and Health insurance, the platform has expanded its insurance offerings to include a comprehensive range of insurance services such as Asset Insurance, Transit and Marine Insurance, Liability Insurance, Livestock Insurance, Motor Insurance, Crop Insurance and Cyber Insurance.

Such a broad spectrum of services ensures that various insurance needs are met through a single, transparent and efficient platform to enhance accessibility and cost-effectiveness in availing Insurance services by Government Buyers.