MP CM gives Rs 1573 cr to Laadli Behnas

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav transferred a sum of Rs 1573 crore from Indore on Saturday evening into the bank accounts of 1.29 crore beneficiary women of the ‘Mukhyamantri Laadli Behna Yojana’, as the payment of Rs 1250 each for November.

At a grand function held at Indore, the CM also transferred Rs 55 crore to 26 lakh beneficiary women for gas cylinder refill. He gave Rs 333 crore to 55 lakh beneficiaries of the social security pension scheme. He also distributed wheelchairs to 99 divyang beneficiaries, motorized tricycles to 151 beneficiaries and hearing aids to 130 persons. Besides, the CM provided laptops to 81 meritorious students. He also gave Rs two lakh each to six couples under the marriage scheme for economically weaker sections.

According to state government officials, so far 17 installments of monthly financial assistance amount under the ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’ have been transferred to the beneficiary women from June 2023 to October 2024. Apart from this, a special financial assistance of Rs 250 each was also transferred to the beneficiary women in August 2023 and August 2024, they said.

At the time the scheme was launched, an amount of Rs 1000 per month was paid to the eligible beneficiaries. From October 2023 onwards, the monthly financial assistance has been increased by Rs 250 per month and now, Rs 1250 is being paid each month. Officials informed that a provision of approximately Rs 18984 crore has been made for the scheme in the financial year 2024-25.