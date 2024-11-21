MP CM does ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of medicity

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav performed the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for the state’s first medicity at Ujjain to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 592 crore.

The CM also performed the ground breaking for a new medical college in the medicity at Ujjain. Dr Yadav said during the event on Thursday evening that the initiative would not only elevate Ujjain’s healthcare facilities but also make the city a high-tech medical hub in central India.

The CM said that the state would soon have 50 medical colleges. He informed that presently 17 government medical colleges are operating in the state, and eight are under construction. He said 13 private medical colleges are also functioning in the state.

The CM said that the state government has invited tenders for 12 medical colleges, which will be operated on the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

Dr Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is among the leading states in the country in the expansion of medical education and medical facilities.

The Chief Minister lauded the union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing a lot of work in the field of medical services and medical education.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the concept of Medicity and arrangements have been made to provide various health and medical facilities and solutions in a single campus.

The CM emphasized that the state government is committed to providing world-class modern medical services, and efforts are also underway to promote a new concept of holistic health and medicine through AYUSH.

The CM informed that the proposed medicity in Ujjain will include a medical college along with comprehensive facilities such as nursing, paramedical services, research centers and accommodations for doctors, specialists and staff.

The Chief Minister pointed out that in the past 20 years, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken revolutionary steps in the field of medicine. He said that in the year 2004-05, there were only 5 medical colleges in the state, and currently 17 medical colleges are operating in the state and 8 are under construction.

Dr Yadav said that during the Simhastha period, an estimated 15 crore people would visit Ujjain. He said that even in normal times, about 5 to 7 crore travelers visit Ujjain every year and so the formation of medicity in Ujjain would be extremely crucial and helpful.

Ujjain is the hometown of the Chief Minister.