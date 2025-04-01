MP CM Mohan Yadav changes Shivraj regime’s name for schools

Launching the statewide ‘School Chalen Hum’ campaign from Bhopal on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced that from now on, all the ‘CM RISE’ Government Schools across the state would be known as ‘Sandipani Vidyalaya’.

He reasoned that the English name is a colonial legacy and the change to Sandipani Vidyalaya will bring in an Indian perspective to the education system.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav’s predecessor, former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had launched the ‘CM RISE’ Schools concept in government schools of Madhya Pradesh. The acronym ‘RISE’ stood for ‘Respect, Integrity, Strength, and Excellence’.

Advertisement

Chouhan had announced that the aim of the initiative was to transform over 9,000 government schools of the state into best-in-class models over the next decade through infrastructure upgrades, staffing and training, academic and administrative procedures, and other processes that could boost access to quality education.

At today’s function in Bhopal, CM Dr Mohan Yadav praised the aim and concept behind transforming the government schools of the state, but at the same time he averred, “The name ‘CM RISE’ rankles me.”

“Though the British left India, but that kind of mentality still persists,” the CM lamented.

Dr Yadav announced that the name of CM RISE Schools would now be Maharishi Sandipani Vidyalaya. “It will remind us of an era when Acharya Sandipani imparted education to Lord Shri Krishna,” the CM noted.

Maharishi Sandipani is regarded as the teacher of Lord Krishna. Maharishi Sandipani ran an Ashram at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, where he imparted education to Lord Krishna.

During today’s event, the CM also launched the Education Portal 3.0 for admission of students in government schools. He said that the dream of Ram Rajya is being realised in the true sense by providing uniforms, laptops, e-scooties, bicycles, coaching facilities and other facilities to the students.

He announced that the state government has decided to provide textbooks to nearly 85 lakh students at the start of the academic session.

Dr Yadav motivated students to become great personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President Dr Rajendra Prasad, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and others.