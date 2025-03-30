MP CM conferred honorary degree of D.Litt. by Vikram University

Logo

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | March 30, 2025 10:00 pm

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has been conferred an honorary degree of D.Litt. by Vikram University at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

State Governor Mangubhai Patel conferred the degree upon Dr Yadav and ‘Heartfulness Institute’ founder Kamlesh Patel at the 29th convocation ceremony of Vikram University held at Ujjain on Sunday.

During the function, the CM announced that the university would henceforth be known as Samrat Vikramaditya University.

He congratulated everyone on the auspicious occasion of the Hindu New Year, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada (Gudi Padwa), and Chaiti Chand, marking the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2082.

Governor Patel emphasized that a convocation ceremony is, in essence, a pledge of service and that success in life requires strict discipline.

He urged the graduating students to always respect their parents and teachers. He emphasized that parents make sacrifices to provide for their children’s education and upbringing, and thus, serving them is the first step toward serving society and the nation. He stressed that being a responsible citizen contributes to the nation’s progress.

