MP CM assures investors of developing Tier-1 infrastructure for cities in state

Assuring industrialists and investors that infrastructure and facilities similar to those in a Tier-1 city like Bengaluru will be developed in various cities across Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that every possible assistance would be provided to establish and develop Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the state.

Dr Yadav made this statement while addressing a roundtable meeting on GCCs during the Invest Madhya Pradesh Roadshow in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The CM assured the industrialists and investors that infrastructure and facilities would be developed equally in GCCs and all related areas, creating a favorable ecosystem for the state’s GCCs. Dr Yadav said that regular dialogues would be maintained with industrialists to facilitate the establishment of GCCs in the state.

Detailed discussions were held at the roundtable meeting on the establishment, feasibility, potential, and investment in Global Capability Centres. Representatives of prominent GCC companies in Bengaluru and across the country presented ideas and offered suggestions on developing talent, infrastructure, investment opportunities, ecosystem, collaboration, connectivity, and employment opportunities necessary for GCCs.