Maulana Barelvi calls for end to campaign against madrasas in MP, Uttarakhand

Opposing the action being against madrasas in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Rajvi Barelvi claimed that the move is against the Constitution.

He said the madrasas being targeted in the two states are those that played an important role in the freedom movement from 1857 to 1947.

While talking to the media here on Monday, the maulana alleged that communal forces are going after the madrasas that liberated the country with the motive to create communal divide. He made an appeal to the Uttarakhand government to reopen the 13 madrasas sealed in Haldwani.

“If the madrasas are not in possession of legal documents or are lacking in imparting better education, they should be given a chance to fix the anomalies. Closing 13 madrasas is equivalent to strangling justice,” he contended.

Questioning the action taken by the administration, he said the madrasas that have been accused of operating without registration are, in fact, registered way back in 1860 and it’s the responsibility of the district administration to recognize them. The administration is found wanting in the recognition of madrasas.

Those who are running the madrasas could not pursue their case properly as they are unable to pay hefty bribes to the officials, alleged.

Maulana Barelvi pointed out that the Constitution allows minorities to open and run their educational institutions. Hence, the crackdown on the minority institutions bulldozing the madrasas of Madhya Pradesh and the closure of madrasas of the Uttarakhand government goes against the Constitution.

“If both the governments continue to carry on with their action against the educational institutions of the minorities, it will be very difficult to sustain the trust in the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the development of everyone irrespective of their religious affiliations.