Reclaiming Stability

Germany stands at a pivotal crossroads, and the recent coalition agreement between the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Social Democrats (SDP) is a bold attempt to steer the nation out of political uncertainty. With CDU leader Friedrich Merz set to be Chancellor, there is a renewed promise of stability, reform, and strength ~ both domestically and on the global stage.

But beneath the surface of this optimistic narrative lies a deeper tension: can this alliance truly deliver long-term transformation, or is it merely a temporary patch on a fractured political landscape? The agreement, forged after months of stalemate, is being marketed as a symbol of strength and decisiveness. It comes at a time when Germany has been grappling with a recession, declining infrastructure, and a visible drop in military readiness. The promise of increased defence spending and large scale infrastructure investment speaks of a desire to reclaim Germany’s position as a powerhouse within Europe. Yet, the question remains: will these measures be enough to counter the economic inertia and rising political extremism?

Mr Merz’s commitment to fulfilling defence obligations and supporting Ukraine aligns with the shifting dynamics of European security. As global alliances face strain and isolationist policies gain traction elsewhere, Germany’s pivot toward a stronger military stance appears timely. However, the decision to follow a voluntary military model rather than reintroducing conscription reveals the government’s delicate balancing act between assertiveness and public sentiment. Perhaps the most contentious part of the coalition’s plan involves immigration reform and border control. The intention to curb irregular migration is a direct response to voter anxieties ~ many of which have been skilfully exploited by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

While Mr Merz’s proposals aim to strike a middle ground, they risk appearing insufficient to both progressive and conservative blocs. The AfD’s rise in the polls underscores the growing appetite for more radical solutions, highlighting the fragile consensus within mainstream politics. The new government’s legitimacy will hinge not just on its policies, but on its ability to communicate a clear, unified vision. A coalition by nature invites compromise, but Germany’s current moment calls for more than political convenience. It demands courageous leadership that goes beyond appeasing opposing forces to articulate a bold path forward.

Yet, beyond the policies and political maneuvering, this coalition must also confront the psychological fatigue that has set in among many German citizens. Years of economic stagnation, global uncertainty, and leadership voids have eroded public faith in traditional parties. The sense that established leaders are out of touch or slow to act has fuelled the rise of extremes on both ends of the spectrum. To counter this, the new government must show not only competence but empathy ~ demonstrating that it understands the daily struggles of ordinary people and is willing to act swiftly and transparently. This is not merely a test for incoming Chancellor Merz or his coalition partners ~ it is a test for Germany’s democratic resilience.