Major celebrations already began outside the MP BJP headquarters in Bhopal and at all BJP offices across the state by 12 noon as the ruling saffron party surged ahead by leading on 158 seats out of the 230 in the State Assembly polls.

The opposition Congress was leading on 70 seats while others were ahead on two seats.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leading by about 35000 votes from his nearest Congress rival Vikram Mastaal in Budhni constituency.

Advertisement