Mother suspects Congress insider’s hand in Haryana party worker’s murder

Following the gruesome murder of Haryana Congress worker Himani Narwal, her mother Savita on Sunday suspected the role of someone associated with the party in her daughter’s killing.

“We feel that it (perpetrator) could be someone associated with the Congress party. She was sticking out like a sore thumb for a few people, right after Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra. Some people wondered how she could advance so quickly despite being young,” she said.

The distraught mother said she tried to reach out to Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s wife Asha Hooda but she didn’t pick her calls.

“I was with her (Asha Hooda) till 4 pm on 27th February. She told me she left for Delhi at 4 pm and got a bus from Delhi bypass. I spoke to her again that night. She told me that there was an event the next day and that she won’t be able to speak. She said that she would call me once she is free. I waited the entire day and when I called her in the night, her number was switched off… When I called her the next morning, it was switched on twice before switching off again…I then received a call from PS at 3 pm,” she told a news agency.

On the allegations of the mother of the deceased Congress worker (whose body was found in a suitcase), Haryana Minister Anil Vij says, “The allegations are serious. The people of Congress have done this before as well. Pushing others back to make progress is an old habit of Congress. The police are investigating this. Whatever truth comes out, it will be taken to its conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded a thorough investigation into the murder while slamming the law and order situation in the state.

“It is a very painful incident. There is a breakdown of law & order in Haryana. Haryana is number 1 in the country in terms of crime against women… The incident should be investigated as soon as possible. I am in touch with the police and spoke to the SP. They are hopeful of getting some clues by the evening. I told them that the guilty should be given the strictest punishment…”

On the speculation about the involvement of someone from within the party, Hooda said, “Whoever is guilty should be brought to justice, be it a party insider or outsider.”