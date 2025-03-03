Accused used mobile charging cable to kill Cong worker Himani Narwal: Police

The Haryana police on Monday revealed shocking details about the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak.

According to Krishan Kumar Rao, ADGP, Rohtak Range, the accused, Sachin, had used a mobile charging cable to strangulate her. He said the accused first came in contact with the Congress worker through social media and used to visit her house in Rohtak’s Vijay Nagar.

Advertisement

“Sachin, who runs a mobile shop in Jhajjar, has been arrested. The accused and the deceased had met through social media and he used to visit her house. She used to stay alone in Vijay Nagar Rohtak. On February 27, he came to her house and they had a fight over something and he killed her with the help of a mobile charger cable,” said Rao.

Advertisement

After killing her, the accused took her jwellery, phone and laptop with him.

“The accused later packed the body of the victim in a suitcase kept in the house and threw it in the bushes near the Sampla bus stand. There are also reports of financial transaction between them, we will also verify that. All things will be verified during the investigation,” he added.

According to police, the accused also had bite marks and scratches on his hand.

The murder of the Congress leader has triggered a massive row with the party slamming the law and order situation in the state.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda claimed Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini remains high on arrogance, and the law and order situation in the state is in shambles.

However, the victim’s mother had claimed that her daughter could have been murdered by someone associated with the Congress party.