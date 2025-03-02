Congress worker’s body found in Suitcase in Rohtak: BJP govt slammed

The brutal murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal in Haryana’s Rohtak has triggered a massive row, with senior party leaders slamming the BJP government over the law and order situation in the state.

Narwal’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak on Friday morning.

Reacting to the incident, senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said that while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini remains high in arrogance, the law and order is in shambles in Haryana.

“The news of the murder of sister Himani Narwal, a struggling Congress Party worker in Rohtak, has shocked everyone. The Chief Minister is riding high on arrogance while the state’s law and order situation is in shambles. The government must immediately arrest the criminals and ensure the harshest punishment. My condolences to the family. I pray for strength for them in this difficult hour,” he said in a post on “X”.

Twrming the incident “horrific”, Congress leader Pawan Khera called for an impartial investigation.

“All our leaders have demanded from the government that there should be an immediate and impartial investigation so that the truth comes out as to how our Congress worker was brutally murdered. This is a very horrific incident. We hope that the government will take immediate action,” said Khera.

Calling Himani a dedicated party worker, former Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV said that she worked as District Vice President of Youth Congress of Rohtak Rural during his term.

“During my tenure in Youth Congress, my younger sister Himani Narwal was the District Vice President of Rohtak Rural. Be it Bharat Jodo Yatra or any organisational program, she fulfilled every responsibility with dedication. Today, her body was found in a suitcase in Rohtak. She was brutally murdered by strangulation,” he wrote.

Recounting the chilling moment when her body was discovered near Sampla bus station in Rohtak, a street vendor who was the eyewitness said, “I had returned after 15 days and around 11 am, I saw a crowd gathering. When I reached, I saw the body of a girl in a suitcase. It was wrapped in a blanket. The police arrived soon and removed the body. They did not allow us to stay there.”

Another eyewitness, a woman who had come from Rajasthan, “I saw a large crowd and a suitcase. The girl seemed to be around 20-22 years old. Her body was wrapped in a blanket, and her ‘chunni’ was lying nearby.”

Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh said that it seems the girl was murdered and her body was thrown on the road.

“We received information that a dead body has been found in a suitcase on the side of the highway and we are investigating this matter. It seems that this girl has been murdered and her body has been thrown here, we are investigating the rest and further action will be taken after registering a case. She is between 20 and 22 years old and the body has just been found, we will identify it and take further action,” he said.