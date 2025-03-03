Police arrest one suspect in Congress worker Himani Narwal murder case

Days after the gruesome murder of Haryana Congress worker Himani Narwal, Police have arrested one accused in connection with the case. The police have also recovered her phone as the investigation is underway.

The body of Narwal was found stuffed in a suitcase near Sampla bus stand in Rohtak on March 1.

According to the police, Narwal lived alone in Haryana while her family lived in Delhi.

A special investigation task force has been formed to probe the Congress worker’s murder.

The murder triggered a huge political row that erupted with the Congress party slamming the BJP-led government over the law and order situation.

“The news of the murder of sister Himani Narwal, a Congress Party worker in Rohtak, has shocked everyone. The Chief Minister is riding high on arrogance while the state’s law and order situation is in shambles. The government must immediately arrest the criminals and ensure the harshest punishment. My condolences to the family. I pray for strength for them in this difficult hour,” said Congress leader Deepender Hooda.

However, her mother, Savita suspected her murderer could be someone associated with the Congress party.

“The election and the party took my daughter’s life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well…On February 28, she was at home,” Savita said.

“We received a phone call from the Police Station (regarding the incident). My daughter was very close to Asha Hooda (wife of Bhupinder Singh Hooda). I won’t perform her last rites until she gets justice…,” she added.