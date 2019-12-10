In the horrific fire tragedy that took place in the ceramic factory at the Sudanese capital Khartoum which left 23 people killed and several injured last week, the mortal remains of the 14 Indians identified so far will be sent to India from Tuesday, according to the Indian mission at Khartoum.

The Indian Embassy, citing reports, had earlier said that 18 Indians were among 23 people killed and over 130 injured in the LPG tanker blast that destroyed the Seela Ceramic Factory on December 3 in the Sudanese capital.

Sixteen Indians were missing after the incident.

The Indian Embassy has also published on its Twitter account the names of Indians whose charred bodies have till now been identified.

“In regard to the Indian casualties in the Ceramics factory fire in Khartoum, the Embassy has expedited the identification and completion of medico-legal formalities for the 14 identified bodies,” the Embassy tweeted on Monday.

In regard to the Indian casualties in the Ceramics factory fire in Khartoum, the Embassy has expedited the identification and completion of medico-legal formalities for the 14 identified bodies. The mortal remains will be sent to India from tomorrow onwards. contd.. — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) December 9, 2019

“The mortal remains will be sent to India from tomorrow (Tuesday) onwards, it said.

Earlier, it tweeted that DNA was being collected for the identification of the deceased for profiling and matching.

contd…DNA is being collected from the other unidentified deceased for profiling and matching. — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) December 6, 2019

“All the families have been informed and have been requested to send consent letters to receive the mortal remains,” it added.

So far 7 mortal remains identified and confirmed as dead. These are undergoing postmortem and other formalities for repatriation. All the families have been informed and have been requested to send consent letters to receive the mortal remains. contd.. — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) December 6, 2019

The embassy published the list of the 14 Indians on Twitter, out of which two were from Haryana, three from Bihar, three from Rajasthan, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry.

Pradeep Kumar and Pawan Kumar were from Haryana, Nitish Mishra, Niraj Kumar Singh and Amit Kumar Tiwari were from Bihar, Ravindra Kumar Maan, Jaideep and Kailsh Kajla were from Rajasthan, Mohit Kumar, Pradeep Kumar Verma and Harinath Rajbhar were from Uttar Pradesh, Ramakrishana Ramalingam and Jayakumar Selvaraju were from Tamil Nadu and Venkatachalam Chidambaram hailed from Puducherry.

The External Affairs Ministry (MEA) on Friday said that eight Indians were undergoing treatment in hospitals, while 11 were either unidentified or missing.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said a total of 58 Indians were working in the factory at the time of the blast and 33 were safe.

At least 23 people were killed and several injured after a fire broke out in a ceramic factory in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, according to authorities on Tuesday.

The blast hit Salomi ceramic factory after a fuel tanker was unloading gas at the tile manufacturing facility, the government said.

“Preliminary observations indicate a lack of necessary safety measures and equipment at the factory, in addition to random storage of flammable materials,” it said.

Sudan has suffered from various industrial accidents in recent months, raising concerns about the adequacy of health and safety regulations.

In March, a fire broke out due to a short circuit in offices at the old Republican Palace in Khartoum.

The palace was the official office of the Sudanese government before ousted President Omar al-Bashir switched to another in recent years.

Al-Bashir, who took power after he led a coup in the oil-rich country in 1989, was deposed and arrested in a military coup in April that came after months of anti-government demonstrations.