Govt asks Indians not to travel to Iran, Israel over tension in W Asia

The government on Friday advised all Indians not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

”All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with the respective Indian embassies there and register themselves,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum, it said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had “noted with concern the attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria”.

“India is distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia, and their potential to fuel further violence and instability. We urge all parties to avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of International Law,” he said.