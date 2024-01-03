Monthly stipend of nursing, pharmacy, allied medical students hiked in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved the enhancement of monthly stipend of the nursing, pharmacy, and allied medical students.

The State Government has been providing stipend to students of these courses for the period of their education during which they also provide clinical services at health institutions.

The revised stipendiary allowance now stood at Pharmacy – Rs 500 against Rs 250 earlier, Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) – Rs 2,000 against Rs 1000 before, B Sc (nursing) – Rs 5,000 for internship against Rs 2500 earlier.

The allowance now for M Phil in Clinical Psychology will be Rs 10,000 against Rs 7000 earlier and the same for M Phil in Psychiatric Social Work at Rs 10,000 against Rs 7000 received earlier, according to a statement issued by the government.

The stipend enhancement will encourage students to extend better services to the people. This will further strengthen health services in Odisha, Chief Minister Patnaik said in a statement.

The Health & Family Welfare Department is enrolling students in different Degree and Diploma Courses such as B Sc in Nursing, Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (ANM) course, Diploma in Pharmacy, M Phil in Clinical Psychology and M Phil in Psychiatric Social Work in Government institutions.