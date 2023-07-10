Monsoon session of MP Assembly to commence tomorrow

The Madhya Pradesh State Assembly’s monsoon session, which will be probably the last session before the crucial year-end assembly polls, will begin from Tuesday.

According to Assembly Principal Secretary Avdhesh Pratap Singh, there would be five sittings of the house and the session is scheduled to end on 15 July.

Mr Singh informed that till now the assembly secretariat has received 185 notices for calling attention motions, 22 adjournment motions and 23 zero hour debate notices.

The PS said one notice under rule 139 has also been received. The regular business of the house involving starred and unstarred questions would also be undertaken as usual.

The assembly session is expected to be a stormy one.

Assembly elections in MP would take place most probably in November.