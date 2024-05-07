Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase III: 25.41 per cent voter turnout till 11 am

West Bengal saw the highest turnout of votes at 32.82 per cent, while Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout at 18.18 per cent in the first four hours.

The voter turnout in Assam was 27.34 per cent, while Bihar and Chhattisgarh saw 24.41 per cent and 29.90 per cent votes being polled till 11 am.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu recorded a voter turnout of 24.69 per cent, Goa 30.94 per cent, Gujarat 24.35 per cent, Karnataka 24.48 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 30.21 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 26.12 per cent.

In the third phase, more than 1300 candidates, including 130 women, are in the fray.



Originally, the voting was scheduled to be held on 94 seats but the Election Commission of India postponed the polling on Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat to May 25.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule are among the prominent leaders in the fray.

Of the 93 seats where polling is being held today, the BJP has won 72 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Counting of votes will take place on June 4 and the results are likely to be announced on the same day.