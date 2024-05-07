III Phase LS : Minor clash in Mainpuri, 26.12% polling in UP

During the third phase of Lok Sabha polls for 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh, till 11AM around 26.12 per cent voting was recorded. Polling is underway in a peaceful manner except for minor clashes between SP and BJP supporters in Mainpuri.

EC officials said polling started on a peaceful note. Though, a few minor incidents were reported.

Reports from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat said that BJP and SP workers clashed at a polling station in Tejganj village of Bebar area of Kishni assembly constituency.

There was heavy stone pelting at the polling station and three BJP workers were injured.

There was a ruckus at booth number 176 of Tejganj in Kishni assembly constituency of Mainpuri after Sumit Pratap Singh, son of BJP candidate Thakur Jaiveer Singh, reached here. Soon stone pelting started and several vehicles were damaged in the clash. BJP agent Sudesh Kumar, chief representative Karan Bahadur Singh and Manoj Chauhan were injured during stone pelting.

In Firozabad, 42 fake voters were arrested. They were caught before they could cast their votes. They were arrested from Ramgarh, North, South and Rasulpur police stations.

A report from Sambal said, SP candidate and MLA Ziaur Rahman Burke had a heated argument with the police in Chaudhary Sarai of Sambhal Kotwali area. Police tried to detain former SP district president Firoz Khan. There was a heated argument between the SP candidate and the police, which went on for quite some time. Later, the former District President was released by the police with the instructions to stay away from the candidate.

In Kasganj under Etah Lok Sabha seat, a BJP MLA’s brother tried to flex his muscle at the Dorhai polling booth in Amanpur, Kasganj. He entered the polling booth and started harassing the polling personnel. When SP agents objected, the MLA’s brother misbehaved. The villagers chased away the MLA’s brother Yatendra Kumar alias Kale. The police took control of the situation using mild force.

Meanwhile , SP President Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and Mainpuri SP candidate Dimple Yadav and daughter Aditi Yadav voted at the booth of Abhinav Vidyalaya, Saifai, Mainpuri.

Akhilesh said,” I appeal to all of you to vote as much as possible. The more votes are cast, the stronger democracy and the Constitution will be.”

He said that BJP is going to be in a very bad situation in this election and tried to caution people against ”BJP’s cleverness”.

All the people of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family voted at booth number 220. However, in view of the VVIPs here, all four booths have been given model status.

According to the EC office here, 26.12 per cent voting was recorded till 11 am in 10 Lok Sabha seats of UP.

Agra reported 25.87 per cent , 27.17 per cent in Etah, ,25.98 per cent in Aonla, Badaun 26.02 per cent, Bareilly 23.60 per cent,Fatehpur Sikri 27.63 per cent, Firozabad 24.42 per cent, Hathras 26.07 per cent, Mainpuri 25.13 per cent and Sambhal 29.55 per cent voting.