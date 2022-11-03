MoHUA with Kerala govt to jointly inaugurate UMI Expo on Friday

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in collaboration with Kerala government will jointly inaugurate 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Expo 2022 in Kochi on Friday.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the expo.

As part of National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP) enunciations, the Ministry has taken the initiative to organize annual international Conference-cum-Exhibition on Urban Mobility India popularly known as UMI.

The primary objective of the conference is to disseminate information to the cities, whose officials attend the conference to help them keep up-to-date with latest and best urban transport practices globally.

“The conference provides an opportunity to interact with other professionals, technology and service providers, both domestic and international, so that the delegates can carry home ideas to develop their urban transport along a sustainable path,” said MoUHUA.

The event brings together national and international experts, technology and service providers, policy makers, practitioners and officials from the urban transport sector under one roof.

This year, the Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Expo is to focus on the theme of “[email protected] – Sustainable AatmaNirbhar Urban Mobility”.

It will emphasize on designing and implementing efficient, high quality and sustainable transport system in the cities.

Rapid Advance of information technology and innovations in the sector are enabling more optimal use of transport systems to meet the mobility needs of all.

The innovations have led to a wide range of transport options to emerge, thereby widening the choice available to commuters.

Cities are planning innovative circulator services to serve local areas, thereby obviating the need for personal motor vehicles.