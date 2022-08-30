Modi’s will ensured country’s safety, dignity and self-reliance: Naqvi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalistic will power ensured the country’s safety, dignity and self-reliance, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

Modi has always played the role of a “troubleshooter” by taking the country out of several calamities, Naqvi said.

After offering prayers at Dargah Najaf-e-Hind at Najibabad, Bijnor, he said the prime minister has purified Indian politics by making it free from the “Disease of Dynastic Politics”.

Modi has defeated “Politics of Circumambulation” with his “Tapasya Ki Taqat” (strength of asceticism) and his devotion for development.

Naqvi said Modi has brought the politics out of the “family cradle” by his commitment to progress and prosperity of poor. Under the leadership of Modi, “democratic decency” has defeated “dynastic arrogancy”.