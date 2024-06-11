Modi to visit Varanasi to attend farmers’ conference on June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who formed his government for the third consecutive time at the Centre, is scheduled to visit his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on June 18.

Earlier, he was expected to visit the holy city on June 10-11, but the plan was postponed due to his prior engagements.

Party sources said on Tuesday that it will be a one-day visit during which the prime minister will address a farmers’ conference. The venue of the event will be either Rohaniya or Sewapuri assembly constituency, they said.

BJP leader Dilip Patel said Modi will thereafter worship at Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Modi is also expected to participate in Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders are planning a grand welcome for the prime minister after his hat-trick win from Varanasi.