Modi to flag off 3rd Vande Bharat in Rajasthan on Sep 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the third Vande Bharat train in Rajasthan on September 24.

The Vande Bharat train will run on the Udaipur-Jaipur route, said officials, adding that this will be the third Vande Bharat train in Rajasthan which will run regularly from September 25 in the state. However, this train will not run on September 26.

The train will cover five districts including Udaipur, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer and Jaipur and the stoppages will include Kishangarh, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chanderia, Mavli Junction, Rana Pratap Nagar and Udaipur stations.

The information regarding fare for this train will be revealed on Friday, said officials. The train shall depart from Udaipur at 7.50 a.m. and reach Jaipur at 1.50 p.m and further on it will depart from Jaipur at 4 p.m. and reach Udaipur at 10 p.m.

The two other Vande Bharat trains operating in Rajasthan are the Ajmer-Delhi Cant and the Jodhpur- Sabarmati Vande Bharat.