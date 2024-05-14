PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh.

Before filing the papers, the PM will offer prayers at Dashwamedh Ghat and will take a dip in the River Ganga before boarding the cruise ship.

PM Modi also posted on X about his relationship with Kashi. “My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable… all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!”

PM Modi is the sitting MP and candidate from Varanasi. Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Ahead of filing the nomination, PM Modi held an extravagant roadshow in Varanasi on a five-kilometre-stretch on Monday evening.

Advertisement

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh. The whole stretch was reverberating with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants as a huge crowd of supporters and residents gathered on either side of the road to cheer the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his roadshow by garlanding the statue of Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya at the Singh Dwar of Kashi Hindu University at around 5 pm. After more than two and a half hours, the roadshow concluded at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

After the roadshow, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders.

Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. He won the seat twice- the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in the Lok Sabha contest.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 6,74,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent. In 2014, PM Modi contested two Lok Sabha seats- from Gujarat’s Vadodara and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.