Modi, Shah will finalise poll candidates: Gujarat BJP Chief to party workers

Since the last 15 days, Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil while addressing party workers at various places has repeatedly said that this time party candidates will be finalised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah so they should not come for recommendation.

Contrary to this statement, on Wednesday during his visit to north Gujarat, Patil gave green signal to two BJP candidates.

He told local media, “BJP workers are well aware that party’s parliamentary board, and the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister takes final call on party candidates, but Alpesh Thakor is our senior party leader, so he will contest from his Radhanpur constituency and we are confident that he will win, we wish him all the best.”

The Gujarat BJP President added that Dilip Thakor, the sitting BJP MLA from Chanasma Assembly constituency, too, will contest and win the seat.

On Monday, Alpesh Thakor while addressing people in his constituency had announced that he will contest upcoming state Assembly elections and had sought support of the Thakor community and people. He also reminded the people that last time, due to lack of support he had lost the by-election in 2019 which should not happen this time.

On the other hand, local Thakor leaders are against the nomination of Thakor from Radhanpur constituency. One such group is led by Lavingji Thakor, who had given the slogan to local voters that “Local will win election and migrant candidate will be defeated” directly targeting Alpesh Thakor, a turncoat, who switched over sides from Congress to the BJP.