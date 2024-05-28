Modi says J’khand dist changed Sunday holiday to Friday for vote bank; takes dig at Oppn

Sharpening his Muslim appeasement charge against the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that one district in Jharkhand has changed the holiday on Sunday to Friday, and wondered if the opposition was picking up a fight with Christians too.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Dumka, Prime Minister Modi said that the tradition of celebrating holiday was started by the Christian community during the British rule and the day is not associated with Hindus.

“This has been going on for the last 200-300 years. Now, they have put a lock on Sunday holiday in one district and said that the holiday will be on Friday. Now, there is a fight with Christians too. What is this?,” the PM asked.

Modi also reiterated his allegation that the INDIA bloc will give reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion, and vowed that he won’t let anyone snatch away the reservation of Dalits, Tribals and OBCs.

“People of the INDIA alliance give reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion… I want to tell the people of INDI alliance that as long as Modi is alive, you will not be able to snatch away the reservation of Tribals, Dalits, backward classes and extremely backward classes and give it to Muslims, to those who do ‘vote jihad’…,” the PM said.

The senior BJP leader said that the Opposition has nothing to do with the interests of the tribal society and that they only work for their vote bank.

“For the INDIA alliance, only its vote bank is important. It has nothing to do with the interests of the tribal society. Wherever these people came to power, tribal society and culture came under threat. Their weapons against the tribals are Naxalism, infiltration and appeasement!,” he added.