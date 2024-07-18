In a first, Abhishek likely to address 21 July rally virtually

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishsk Banerjee is likely to address the Martyrs’ Day rally on 21 July, virtually, following medical advice.

This is for the first time Mr Banerjee is not going to attend the rally, physically. In the previous years he made it a point to visit the makeshift camps at Central Park, Rajdanga stadium and other places to ensure that the party supporters from the districts are looked after properly.

The construction of the stage, opposite the CESC building on Chittaranjan Avenue, is in full swing and Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the venue on Friday.

Senior police officers visited the site today. The commissioner of police Vineet Goyal and other senior officers will visit the site tomorrow. Senior officials of the fire and emergency services department will inspect construction of the main stage and ensure that fire safety norms are strictly maintained.

The day, 21 July being Sunday, when the offices around the venue will be closed, the Kolkata Police will deploy commandos on the rooftop of Ayekar Bhavan, Statesman House and CESC building. Traffic movement along JL Nehru Road from Park Street flyover to the intersection of CR Avenue and Prafulla Sarkar Street will be suspended till the rally is over late in the afternoon. The buses that will bring the supporters from the districts will be kept at the Maidan.

The outstation supporters will be received at Sealdah and Howrah railway stations by senior leaders of the party and take to various places. Medical units will be kept stand by at the make shift camps to meet an emergency.

A special pathway behind the stage will be used by the VIPs. All the MPs, MLAs and councillors will be present at the meeting.

Miss Banerjee is likely to address the gathering at 1pm. This year’s meeting is important in view of the civic election in 2025 and Assembly election in 2026. Miss Banerjee has already asked the party leaders to maintain a clean image and build contact with people.

The party has 29 MPs, the third biggest in the Lok Sabha after BJP and Congress and second largest in INDIA bloc. Trinamul is going to play an important role in the Lok Sabha and Miss Banerjee is likely to give instructions to the MPs and how they should highlight the national issues in the Parliament.