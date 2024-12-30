Logo

# India

SNS | New Delhi | December 30, 2024 2:34 pm

Modi mourns Carter’s demise

Former US President Jimmy Carter (photo:ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the passing of former President of the US, Jimmy Carter, hailing his contribution to deepening India-US ties.

In a post on X, the PM wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr. Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-U.S. ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of the US.”

Mr Carter, the 100-year-old former US president and Nobel peace laureate, died yesterday.

