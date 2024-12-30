Modi mourns Carter’s demise

Getting ready
India's defence sector is undergoing a pivotal transformation with the Ministry of Defence launching a detailed review of triservice procurement priorities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the passing of former President of the US, Jimmy Carter, hailing his contribution to deepening India-US ties.
In a post on X, the PM wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr. Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-U.S. ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of the US.”
Mr Carter, the 100-year-old former US president and Nobel peace laureate, died yesterday.
